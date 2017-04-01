'Peaky Blinders' season 4 news: 'Game of Thrones' star lands mystery role; cast spotted filming in Manchester
"Game of Thrones" star Aidan Gillen will be joining Steven Knight's award-winning drama "Peaky Blinders" for its upcoming season 4.
Filming for the next installment of BBC Two's gangster epic began last week, and news of further casting starts to come out. Gillen has been tapped to recur on "Peaky Blinders" along with "The Last Kingdom" actress Charlie Murphy. According to Deadline, details about Murphy's and Gillen's roles are still being kept under wraps. The report follows Emmy-winning actor Adrien Brody's casting announcement earlier this week.
Aside from playing the cunning Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish in the HBO series, Gillen is also known for his roles on "The Wire," "Charlie," and "Love/Hate." Murphy, on the other hand, has appeared in notable films such as "Philomena," "'71," and "To Walk Invisible: The Bronte Sisters."
"We have a dream team gathered for series four of 'Peaky Blinders,' coming to us for love of the series which is great. Adrien Brody, Aidan Gillen and Charlie Murphy give us a wealth of talent to work with. And with Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley returning, we couldn't have hoped for more," Knight said in a press release.
Meanwhile, production for season 4 of the hit BBC Two drama appears to be in full swing. The cast has been spotted filming in the old Granada studios on Atherton Street, Manchester, on Thursday. Although the set was closed from the public, a vintage vehicle from the show could be seen in the car park.
Citing well-placed sources, Manchester Evening News reports that actors on set at the time included Helen McCrory, who plays the Shelby matriarch Polly Gray. Also in town were cast members Natasha O'Keeffe, Sophie Randall, and Harry Kirton. While the series is set in Birmingham, most of the scenes are shot in other cities in England. This is the second time production has decided to film in Manchester.
The fourth season of "Peaky Blinders" is expected to premiere later this year on BBC Two.
