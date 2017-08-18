'Pawn Stars' news: Infamous O.J. Simpson police chase car up for grabs

The men of "Pawn Stars" on History Channel pose for a promotional photo Facebook/Pawn Stars

One of America's most notorious cars drove toward a "Pawn Stars" treatment on Aug. 14, 10 p.m. on History. Following the parole grant of O.J. Simpson, the car that carried him in the 1994 low-speed police chase before his arrest is now up for collectors to park in their own garages.

The white Ford Bronco was what Simpson's old friend Al "A.C." Cowlings drove as they tried to escape the police five days after the murder of Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and Ron Goldman. The car was featured in History's "Pawn Stars," where Simpson's former sports agent Mike Gilbert attempts to sell, hopefully, he said, for more than $750,000.

Gilbert reportedly bought the Bronco from Cowlings for $75,000, and the car then sat in a basement in Los Angeles, California for twenty-two years. Simpson's own Bronco, identical in every way to Cowlings', has long been destroyed. Cowlings was Simpson's best friend and football teammate in high school, college and the National Football League.

World famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop proprietor Rick Harrison described the Bronco as being in amazing shape. "I drove it around and it felt a little odd, but it runs great," he said.

He also told Fox News how conflicted he was about the situation. "I never glorify gangsters or murderers on the show ... and I think O.J. ... did some really bad things," Harrison said.

"I'm a dad with six kids and I'm trying to teach each of them a little bit of morality. But I felt it would be good for the show and I figured I'd give it a shot," he added.

Simpson is scheduled for release in October after nine years of being behind bars in Nevada, for participating in an armed robbery in 2007. He had previously accused Gilbert of stealing several of his sports memorabilia, although Gilbert has since said that he was only trying to protect Simpson's assets.