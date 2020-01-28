Paula White says 'Satanic pregnancies' comment was taken out of context

Paula White has said that footage of her apparently praying against "Satanic pregnancies" has been taken out of context.

The megachurch pastor and spiritual adviser to Donald Trump defended her comments on Twitter after coming under fire over the footage.

The clip appearing to show her praying for "all satanic pregnancies to miscarry" went viral.

In it, she said prayed for herself, the Church and the US President.

"We declare any strange winds — any strange winds that have been sent to hurt the church, sent to hurt this nation, sent against the president, sent against myself, sent against others — we break it by the superior blood of Jesus right now," she said.

"In the name of Jesus, we command all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now.

"We declare that anything that has been conceived in satanic wombs will miscarry, it will not be able to carry forth any plan of destruction, any plan of harm."

The footage was met with angry comments as it circulated on Twitter, with bestselling author Elizabetta Holcomb saying she was "so appalled" by the prayer.

Jesuit priest and America Magazine editor, James Martin SJ, tweeted, "No pregnancies are satanic. Every child is a gift from God. No one should ever pray for any woman to miscarry. No one should ever pray for evil or harm to befall another person. Jesus asked us to pray for our persecutors, not to curse them. To love our neighbors as ourselves."

White responded to the controversy by saying that she had been praying against the fulfilment of demonic plans in people's lives.

"I don't normally respond but clearly this has been taken out of context," she said.

"I was praying Eph 6:12 that we wrestle not against flesh and blood. Anything that has been conceived by demonic plans, for it to be canceled and not prevail in your life."

She followed that up with: "That is- any plans to hurt people. Let's be clear what is really going on... this is a disingenuous attempt to use words out of context for political gain. I will just keep praying!"