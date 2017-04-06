Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev rumors: Former 'The Vampire Diaries' pair now a real-life item?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

While "The Vampire Diaries" already had its series finale last month, the stars of the beloved vampire series continue to make noise. If the latest rumors are to be believed, it seems that Elena's (Nina Dobrev) attraction to the Salvatore brothers in the series is not only confined to "The Vampire Diaries" mythos as it is said that the actress who breathed life to the character is now dating Paul Wesley, who played Stefan in the series, in real life, too.

There is no denying that part of the success of "The Vampire Diaries" can be attributed to the love triangle of Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder), Elena Gilbert, and Stefan. In the story, Elena and Stefan were the first to become a couple until the former eventually fell for the latter's brother.

In real life, though, Dobrev and Somerhalder eventually became a couple until their controversial breakup that was believed to be the reason why Dobrev left the series after its sixth season run. However, in the series finale last month, Dobrev's character returned and reconciled with that of Somerhalder's.

Reports claim, though, that the love story of the three major characters in "The Vampire Diaries" is mirrored in real life. After dating Somerhalder, who is now happily married to "Twilight" actress Nikki Reed, Dobrev is now dating Wesley. Reportedly, the two exhibited a certain level of romantic sweetness on the set of "The Vampire Diaries" when Dobrev returned for its series finale episode.

While it is uncertain who the sources of the rumors are, it is said that whispers about Dobrev and Wesley being in a relationship started when it was reported that the latter has ended his relationship with "The Originals" actress Phoebe Tonkin. In fact, some sources even claim that Dobrev is the culprit for the breakup between the two.

However, since neither of the two has commented on the issue, some believe that it is nothing more than a rumor.

Or, is it really just a rumor?

Only Wesley and Dobrev have the answers.