Paul George free agency rumors: NBA player considering to join LA Lakers?

Talks are now going around that Paul George will choose to swap his blue and yellow uniform for a purple and gold one once he becomes a free agent in 2018.

He almost joined the Los Angeles Lakers, his hometown team, this year, with the Lakers trying to pursue the trade with the Indiana Pacers before the February deadline. However, his agents told the Lakers to pursue this in the summer of 2018 instead, when George will become free.

Zach Lowe of ESPN said that George is definitely interested in joining the Lakers. He said: "The Lakers? They might be one team confident enough to wait for George's free agency. George's interest in LA is real and widely known."

However, he was quick to say that nothing is final yet. "Nothing is certain until you get that signature, and every day between now and that July 2018 brings the risk of some unknown variable messing up your plans," he continued.

It is possible that George would decide to stay with the Indiana Pacers, but he could also be traded to a team other than the Los Angeles Lakers. Given the forward's good performance on the court and his constant membership in the All-Star roster, the latter is a scenario that can happen, as there are other teams interested in recruiting him. Lowe named the Boston Celtics, the Denver Nuggets, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Philadelphia 76ers as some of these. However, George might be convinced to stay with the Indiana Pacers if the team's line-up will be improved.

Advertisement

George had reportedly expressed his discontent with his current team following the poor performance of the Indiana Pacers in the NBA. In an interview, he became nostalgic about the time when they almost won the Eastern Conference. He said, "You always relive the glory days when they're gone."

Whichever team he may find himself in, he is committed to doing his best. "At the end of the day. I'm going to play my heart out for whatever team I was on," he stated.