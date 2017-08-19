Patty Jenkin's 'Wonder Woman 2' could set the mark for female directors

"Wonder Woman" will be back in 2019 for a sequel. Wonder Woman Official Website

Patty Jenkins is on the verge of a historic deal to helm the sequel to her "Wonder Woman," which broke several box office records when it was released in theaters more than two months ago.

The female director is reportedly finalizing a deal with Warner Bros. to return as the director of the upcoming "Wonder Woman 2" movie that is slated for release in December 2019. The director is expected to be paid substantially more compared to the first movie, and the amount is the same as what a male director would receive after a box office success like that of "Wonder Woman." With this, Jenkins could potentially be the highest-paid female director in Hollywood.

The success of "Wonder Woman" injected new energy to the DC franchise after mixed reviews of its first two films, "Man Of Steel" and "Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice." The film also inspired hope that films with women in the leading role could become box office success stories. Furthermore, Wonder Woman became a symbol of strength for women all over the world.

Additionally, the film broke records during its stint in cinemas worldwide. It had the best global haul for a live-action film directed by a woman and the best opening for a title by a female director. In addition, it became the third-highest grossing film in the history of Warner Bros. films, placing behind Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" movie series.

In recent years, there has been increasing business for female lead characters, as shown by films from giant franchises like "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Star Wars: Rogue One," and "The Hunger Games" trilogy.

However, few female directors have been given reign over entire franchises, unlike the way male directors have. A few would include James Gunn in "Guardians Of The Galaxy" trilogy and Michael Bay in the five "Transformers" movies.