Pastor's moving request after #MeToo founder Alyssa Milano says she's 'not sorry' about two abortions

Staff writer
Alyssa Milano as Savannah in "Mistresses"ABC

A pastor and father-of-two has made a moving plea to parents to share photos of their children on social media after #MeToo founder Alyssa Milano revealed she was "not sorry" she had two abortions in her twenties.

In her "Sorry Not Sorry" podcast, the 'Charmed' actress said her two back-to-back abortions in 1993 were "absolutely the right choice for me" because she was "not equipped to be a mother" at the time and wanted her freedom. 

She claimed that if she had not gone through with the terminations, she would not have been able to experience the "great joys" in life. 

"Fifteen years after that first love had fizzled, my life would be completely lacking all its great joys," Milano said. "I would never had been free to be myself—and that's what this fight is all about: freedom. Freedom from oppression, freedom for women to have the audacity to be equally sexual beings as men.

"Freedom for women to live the life they were meant to have, not just the life that is thrust upon them by a pregnancy that cannot exist in their life."

Jarrid Wilson, associate pastor at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California, responded to her revelations in a Facebook post in which he pleaded with the actress to reconsider her views on abortion. 

View this post on Instagram

Link in bio. #GreatJoys

A post shared by Jarrid Wilson (@jarridwilson) on

"I don't know Alyssa Milano personally, but I'm praying she really thinks about the totality of what she's saying on public platforms, especially in regards to situations that encompass the reality of life and death," the pastor said.

On Twitter, he spoke further on her decision, saying it had been "so sad" to read "because yeah, kids are just life-destroyers". 

He then posted a picture of himself dropping off one of his "great joys" on his first day of school.

He has since called on other parents to post photos with their kids using the hashtag #greatjoys.  

Most Read

  1. 'It was amazing being one of you, but I'm not any more,' says Hillsong's Marty Sampson

  2. Hillsong worship leader recovering from brain aneurysm

  3. Pastor shot after Sunday church service

  4. Radio host compares Donald Trump to Jesus - and the US President likes it

  5. Doctors are 'confident' as Hillsong worship leader Chelsea Taylor recovers from brain aneurysm

  6. Falling numbers of religious studies students as hundreds of schools drop it all together

  7. People suffering for their faith remembered on UN's first day for religious victims of violence

  8. Is prostitution work?

  9. Cake slogans and Christian bakers: the right to refuse is good for everyone

More News

  1. flying

    What is carbon offsetting and why is it only part of the answer?

  2. babylon

    Arrowheads and layers of ash point to Babylonian conquest of Jerusalem

  3. spurgeons-college-in-london

    Spurgeon's College asks Jo Johnson to intervene after regulator rejects registration application

  4. churches-conservation-trust

    With fewer worshipping communities, how can historic churches be preserved for generations to come?

  5. holiday-hunger

    How churches are stepping in to help British children going hungry during the summer holidays

  6. st-peters-stourton

    Historic churches repeatedly targeted by lead thieves look to alternative materials

  7. art-gallery

    How do we go from being strangers to having deeply connected relationships?