Pastor's moving request after #MeToo founder Alyssa Milano says she's 'not sorry' about two abortions

A pastor and father-of-two has made a moving plea to parents to share photos of their children on social media after #MeToo founder Alyssa Milano revealed she was "not sorry" she had two abortions in her twenties.

In her "Sorry Not Sorry" podcast, the 'Charmed' actress said her two back-to-back abortions in 1993 were "absolutely the right choice for me" because she was "not equipped to be a mother" at the time and wanted her freedom.

She claimed that if she had not gone through with the terminations, she would not have been able to experience the "great joys" in life.

"Fifteen years after that first love had fizzled, my life would be completely lacking all its great joys," Milano said. "I would never had been free to be myself—and that's what this fight is all about: freedom. Freedom from oppression, freedom for women to have the audacity to be equally sexual beings as men.

"Freedom for women to live the life they were meant to have, not just the life that is thrust upon them by a pregnancy that cannot exist in their life."

Jarrid Wilson, associate pastor at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California, responded to her revelations in a Facebook post in which he pleaded with the actress to reconsider her views on abortion.

"I don't know Alyssa Milano personally, but I'm praying she really thinks about the totality of what she's saying on public platforms, especially in regards to situations that encompass the reality of life and death," the pastor said.

On Twitter, he spoke further on her decision, saying it had been "so sad" to read "because yeah, kids are just life-destroyers".

He then posted a picture of himself dropping off one of his "great joys" on his first day of school.

He has since called on other parents to post photos with their kids using the hashtag #greatjoys.