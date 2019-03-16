Pastors in the Caribbean being trained disaster preparedness

(Photo: Anglican Alliance/Janice Proud) Participants at the Pastors and Disasters training workshop in Grenada carry out a mapping exercise from a the toolkit resource.

After a string of natural disasters across the Caribbean, Anglican pastors in the region are being trained in how to effectively respond.

The training has been started by the Church of the Province of the West Indies after a series of storms and hurricanes devastated communities in recent years.

'Pastors and Disasters' aims to equip church leaders who are at the heart of communities already feeling the effects of climate change, the Anglican Communion News Service.

Pastors in communities experiencing a natural disaster are often involved in the emergency response but they also have an important part to play in helping their communities be ready for future disasters.

'Churches and communities around the Anglican Communion are increasingly facing the devastating impacts of climate change,' said a spokesperson for the Anglican Alliance, which is partnering with the Anglican Church in the West Indies.

'Exposed island communities are particularly vulnerable and extreme weather events such as hurricanes, cyclones, sea surges and flooding, as well as rising sea levels, are becoming the "new normal".

'Churches are frequently at the forefront of responding to disasters and can also play a key role in building resilience to them.'

Pastors on the training programme also learn best practice through the 'Pastors and Disasters' toolkit, which has been created by Episcopal Relief and Development.

The toolkit brings together the experience of Anglican communities around the world in responding to disasters and provides guidance and advice on disaster risk reduction and management.

'I have enjoyed that the workshop has been so practical,' said Tina Beazer, the Long Term Recovery Director of the Virgin Islands Diocese.

'I love that it is a process and you can follow the process.

'I have gained knowledge and confidence from using the Pastors and Disasters tools. When I go back, I plan to discuss with [the] Archdeacon and start putting it into practice. In fact, I plan to give a copy to the Governor of the Virgin Islands, who I know personally.'

The Anglican Alliance's Disaster Response and Resilience Manager, Dr Janice Proud, said: 'In all parts of the Anglican Communion the Anglican Alliance and partners are shifting the focus to support building resilience at all levels – diocesan, parish and individual.

'In this way the churches, communities and individuals can look to decrease their vulnerabilities and increase their capacity using their assets.'