Pastor rebukes NFL quarterback Cam Newton for being 'dressed like a woman'

North Carolina Bishop Patrick Wooden Sr., founder of the Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh, has rebuked Carolina Panthers star quarterback Cam Newton for "dressing like a woman" at a recent news conference wearing a headscarf, a silky blue suit, and gold shoes.

While Newton was roundly ridiculed on social media for his unconventional attire, Wooden claimed popular sportscasters such as Skip Bayless, Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe have refused to acknowledge that Newtown's behavior is part of a larger plan to condition the public to be more accepting of the LGBT community.

"All this crazy stuff that's going on in the world now, we're not with that stuff. Speaking of craziness, I think that Skip, Shannon, Stephen A. and all of them, all these sportscasters are such hypocrites. They are such weasels. They are weak. They'll do what they have to do to keep their jobs," he began in a clip posted to his church's website Monday.

"They talk about Cam Newton, they talk about his shoulder, they talk about his foot. How he's not throwing the ball right and all that. A man's standing there in a scarf, dressed like a woman, 6-foot 5-inches tall, built like a Greek god, 250 pounds, maybe 1 or 2 percent body fat, muscles everywhere, dressed like woman," he continued.

"And when they talk about it, they bring up everything but the obvious thing. See that is designed to make you condition your minds to make you think, 'well, I'm being judgmental if I find that odd. No, you know what you're doing? You have common sense," he said as his congregants approved.

Citing other black athletes, such as flamboyant former Chicago Bulls forward Dennis Rodman, who enjoyed cross-dressing and once wore a bridal gown, make-up and bright red lipstick to promote his best-selling autobiography Bad As I Wanna Be, Wooden further argued that the LGBT community has been using black men in particular to further their agenda and he was "ashamed."

"Men don't dress like that. You know what I'm ashamed of? I'm ashamed, let me get racial on you, I'm ashamed that it had to be a black guy. I'm ashamed. Why did we have to produce the Dennis Rodmans? Why now Cam Newton? Why our men got to be the first ones in leotards? There's something wrong," he said.

He then argued that when even Christians get tired of him speaking out against the acceptance of this kind of behavior as normal, it is what he called the "Demus effect."

"Paul says, Demus have left me, having loved this present world. See the world is wearing you down. See the world shows it every day. Every other commercial. You can't hardly watch a movie, you can't watch a series, you can't do anything without a same-sex something being flashed before you," he said.

"BMW had two men kissing in one of their car commercials. Then Mercedes gave a salute to a homosexual marriage. And I did a post, I said, I thank God I don't get my morals from a car company. I don't need a car company to teach me my morals. I get my morals from the Bible," he exclaimed. "You don't get your morals from an athlete, you don't get your morals from an entertainer."

When Christians start getting the moral code from anywhere but the Bible he added "is the day you begin to backslide. Satan has begun to move in."

Earlier this year, Wooden blasted popular fictional characters Mabel Earlene "Madea" Simmons, portrayed by media mogul Tyler Perry and Sheneneh Jenkins, an exaggerated parody of a stereotypical 'ghetto girl' portrayed by actor Martin Lawrence, as "wicked characters" that Christians shouldn't find funny.

Original article can be seen on Christian Post here.