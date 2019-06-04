Pastor David Platt prays over Donald Trump after US President makes unannounced visit to church

President Donald Trump made a brief unannounced visit to McLean Bible Church Sunday morning where Pastor David Platt prayed for him on stage.

"Oh God, we praise You as the one universal king over all," Platt prayed with one hand holding an open Bible and the other hand on Trump's back. "You are our leader and our lord and we worship You. There is one God and one savior and it's You. Your name is Jesus and we exalt you, Jesus.

"And we know, we need Your mercy. We need Your grace, we need Your help, we need Your wisdom in our country. And so we stand right now, on behalf of our president, and we pray for Your grace, and Your mercy, and Your wisdom upon him.

"God, we pray that he would know how much You love him. So much that You sent Jesus to die for his sins, our sins, so we pray that he would look to You. That he would trust in You. That he would lean on You. That he would govern and make decisions in ways that are good for justice, and good for righteousness, and good for equity, every good path.

"Lord we pray, we pray that You would give him all the grace he needs to govern in ways we just saw in 1 Timothy, chapter 2, that will lead to peaceful and quiet lives, Godly and dignified in every way.

"God, we pray for your blessing, in that way, upon his family. We pray that you would give them strength, we pray that you give them clarity, wisdom.

"Wisdom. The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. Fools despise wisdom and instruction. Please, oh God, give him wisdom. And help him to lead our country, alongside other leaders.

"We pray today for leaders in Congress. We pray for leaders in courts. We pray for leaders at national and state levels.

"Please, oh God, help us to look to You. Help us to trust in Your word. Help us to seek Your wisdom and live in ways that reflect Your love and Your grace, Your righteousness and Your justice. We pray for Your blessings on our president toward that end. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen."

Trump left without giving a speech and was mouthing the words "thank you" as he waved to the applauding audience as he walked off stage.

A video of the prayer was posted by Bloomberg.

Sunday was also the "Special Day of Prayer for the President," led by evangelist Franklin Graham, but the two events seemed to be unrelated.

According to the White House, Trump visited McLean Bible "to visit with the pastor and pray for the victims and community of Virginia Beach," according to The Hill.

A gunman killed 12 co-workers in Virginia Beach on Friday.

McLean Bible is about 200 miles from Virginia Beach and the shooting wasn't mentioned in Platt's prayers.

Trump had just come from playing golf and wore a sport coat over his golfing attire.

Over 300 Christian leaders signed a statement in support of Graham's prayer event for Trump. Platt's name doesn't appear among the list of signers.

Saturday, Trump tweeted that Graham's prayer event will help him win.

"We will all stick together and WIN! Thank you Franklin," he wrote with a retweet of Graham announcing the event.

In an interview with The Christian Post published Friday, Graham argued that the special day of prayer was not a partisan event.

"My prayer is not an endorsement of the president," he said. "It's to just call on God to give him wisdom because if he makes a good decision, it is good for all of us. If he makes a bad decision, it is bad for all of us. Whether we are Republican or Democrats or independents, this is just asking God to guide him and direct him as he makes decisions every day that impact our lives."

Graham also said the prayer event was tied to the debate over whether Trump should be impeached. If Trump's political adversaries are successful, Graham said, "it could lead to a civil war."

Courtesy of The Christian Post