Parliamentarians gather for prayer breakfast featuring Tim Keller, Keith Getty

Parliament's annual National Prayer Breakfast took place in Westminster Hall this morning, featuring Rev Dr Tim Keller as the event's main speaker. The audience included Prime Minister Theresa May and the event was introduced by the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow.

Krish Kandiah/Twitter Parliamentarians gathered this morning for the National Prayer Breakfast in Westminster Hall.

In a written statement, the prime minister said that 'the Christian gospel has transformed the United Kingdom, with its values and teachings helping to shape the laws, customs and society of the country'.

She added that the Prayer Breakfast was 'an excellent opportunity both to celebrate Christians' ongoing contribution to this country and to reflect on the role Christianity can play in contemporary public life'.

And she urged those attending the annual event to continue their 'engagement as Christians in public life for the common good of all'.

Keller, founder of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York, spoke on 'What can Christianity offer our society in the 21st century?' He stressed the roots of the modern understanding of human rights in the Bible and Christianity, and urged the need to challenge the idea that ethics could be purely personal and private.

He said that Britain had 'been shaped by Christianity'.

'The ethos that we all take for granted, is the fruit of the Bible and Christianity,' he said, adding that 'what society needed' was 'millions of people who have been shaped by the self-giving of Jesus Christ'.

He added that 'British society should let Christians be different, and Muslims be different. They should not say, "You must be secular". Christians benefit society more when they are not just like everyone else in society.'

Rev Dr Krish Kandiah, founder of adoption and fostering resource charity Home for Good, told Christian Today: 'It was a fantastic event. Tim Keller offered a cultural apologetic for the invaluable contribution Christianity has made to Western culture.'

Keller's address was followed by seminars on the growing civic prayer breakfast movement, reconciliation in a divided culture and the historical and biblical roots of women's suffrage.

Worship for the 140-strong audience was led by Keith and Kristyn Getty and featured songs including Behold The Lamb and In Christ Alone.

Keith Getty said: 'It was a true honour to play a small part in this morning's breakfast, leading worship in a venue so rich in history. It was fantastic to have the prime minister with us and to see all those in attendance committing to praying for our country and our political leaders.'

Getty will be receiving an OBE later this month for his contribution to hymn writing.

He added: 'We could never have dreamed that the hymns God inspired us to write would be sung in places of such significance. We are humbled to have been a part of it.'

Bible Society was the principal sponsor of the National Prayer Breakfast. Its CEO Prof Paul Williams said the event was 'encouraging and moving'.

'We want to encourage the Church to recover confidence in the Bible,' he said adding that through that Christians would be able to 'help preserve what's good and draw out what's best in society'.