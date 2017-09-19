Paris Jackson and Keegan Allen dating rumors: Speculations abound after their cozy coffee date

Paris attending a ceremony for her late father. Reuters/Phil McCarten

Recently, Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris, was seen stepping out in Malibu, California with a blond date, none other than Keegan Allen from the hit show "Pretty Little Liars."

Apparently, the two were spotted enjoying each other's company while sharing drinks during what seemed to be a coffee date. Paris Jackson, 19-year-old model/actress, was relaxed and was not even wearing makeup on their coffee date. Reports described her wearing a tank top underneath a scarf, displaying her toned tummy, while wearing a long skirt.

Allen, 28 years old, was wearing a light blue shirt, a dark blue navy shorts, and dark sneakers.

This was not Jackson's first blond hunk date, as the young actress was also spotted back in July hands interlocked with Trevor Donovan, also a blond and the star of television series "90210." There have been, however, no follow-up reports on the two throughout the year.

Unfortunately for those wanting to support this pair, Allen is already in a relationship with another model, Ali Collier; photos of their relationship were even posted on Collier's Instagram account. This led to further speculation that the supposed romantic coffee date between Jackson and Allen was just a friendly coffee date.

Allen reportedly gained acclaim and popularity after playing Troian Bellisario's love interest, Toby, in "Pretty Little Liars." The show has since ended, however, and Allen has moved on to other television projects like the "Major Crimes" series.

Paris could just have simply been enjoying the company of her male friends as soon as she got back from the New York Fashion Week event, where the 19-year-old attended a Harper's bazaar event, the Refinery29 party, and the Calvin Klein collection presentation.

Despite this, some people are still hoping to see Michael Jackson's popular daughter in a stable relationship after her failed one with Michael Snoddy back in February 2017.