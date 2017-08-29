'Pandemic Legacy: Season 2' to feature floating cities and map obscured by fog of war

"Pandemic Legacy: Season 2" is expected to arrive later this year. Z-Man Games website

The sequel for the highly popular board game "Pandemic Legacy" will be released later this year. However, some details about the upcoming game have been revealed at Gen Con in Indianapolis. This includes floating cities and a world map covered in a fog of war.

The game designer, Z-Man Games, offered a demo of the first game of "Pandemic Legacy: Season 2" in its Gen Con booth. The demo showed off some key elements in the sequel that were different from 2015's "Season 1."

The most obvious difference was found in the biggest member of the board game's many intricate pieces, the world map. Compared to the world map of "Season 1," which featured a lot of interconnected cities across six continents, the new season's world map is mostly blank, save for a few cities on coasts of the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea.

This is because the rest of the world has been covered with a fog of war, after succumbing to the disease that began mutating during the events of "Pandemic Legacy: Season 1."

On the exposed bodies of water, there are three floating "havens." Being in the middle of the sea, these are the only places safe from the infection that has overtaken the world. The three havens are Atlantis, in the North Atlantic Ocean; Asgard, in the South Atlantic; and Avalon, in the Mediterranean Sea.

Shortly after the release of "Pandemic Legacy: Season 1," the game skyrocketed to the very top of the board game website Board Game Geek's all-time game rankings.

"Pandemic Legacy: Season 2" is one of the most anticipated board games of the year, after the massive success of its predecessor. The game is set 71 years after the events of the original game, and is expected to be released during the second half of the year.