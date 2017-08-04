'Pacific Rim: Uprising' release date news: Sequel delayed a month to avoid Marvel's 'Black Panther'?

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" was initially set for release in February 2018 but the upcoming science fiction monster film has been delayed yet again.

The sequel to "Pacific Rim" has moved its release date back a month from Feb. 23. 2018 to March 23, 2018. This is not the first delay as the movie was initially slated to premiere last April before being moved to Aug. 4. The release date was later moved to February of next year.

Entertainment analysts speculated that the reason for the shift is to get further away from the opening of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" which is on Feb. 16, 2018. If "Pacific Rim: Uprising" opens a week after the superhero film, it would get in the path of the Marvel juggernaut and thus hurt its ticket sales.

The "Pacific Rim" flick from 2013 earned below expectations grossing $411 million worldwide on a budget of $190 million. The delayed date for the sequel seemingly suggests that producers do not want to have a repeat of low sales and will make the necessary changes to avoid that.

In addition, the previously set date of Feb 23, 2018 is also occupied by other films, namely Paramount Pictures' "Action Point," Summit Entertainment's "Robin Hood," which will star Jamie Foxx, as well as a trio of animated movies — "Sherlock Gnomes," "Isle of Dogs" and an untitled one coming from 20th Century Fox.

In "Pacific Rim: Uprising," the planet will once again be under threat from giant monsters called Kaijus which continue to terrorize humans and their way of life. It is up to the massive robots called Jaegers, which are manned by humans, to stop the treacherous Kaijus.

A teaser trailer was recently released to hype up fans for next year's release. It shows Jake Pentecost (John Boyega) in a recruitment-style announcement for people aspiring to enlist in the Jaeger program.

Other characters in the sequel are Nate Lambert (Scott Eastwood), Dr. Newton Geiszler (Charlie Day) and Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi).

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" will arrive on March 23, 2018.