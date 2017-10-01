'Pacific Rim Uprising' news: Boyega and Gypsy Avenger appear in the first movie poster

A promotional banner for "Pacific Rim Uprising" "Pacific Rim" website

The first poster to the much anticipated mecha movie "Pacific Rim Uprising" has been revealed to various media portals, and it shows lead star John Boyega in front of Gypsy Danger, all suited up for battle.

With the filming wrapped up months ago, the reveal of the first poster for the movie, which is directed by Steven S. DeKnight ("Spartacus," "Smallville," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"), is understandably the best way to follow up the hype of the first teaser trailer revealed at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) back in July.

In the poster, Boyega ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens") is shown in fighting gear, ready for battle. Boyega will play the role of Jake Pentecost, the son of the Stacker Pentecost (Idris Alba), commander of the Jaegar Operation that stopped the Kaiju invasion in the first movie. Alba's character died in "Pacific Rim."

Right behind the 25-year-old English actor is Gypsy Avenger. Apparently, this is the upgraded version of the Gypsy Danger — the lead Jaegar of the first film — who was piloted by Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunnam) and Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi). Compared to its predecessor, the Gypsy Avenger appears in a more close-combat frame type. In the teaser trailer, Gypsy Danger's retractable sword is adapted to this new model along with its signature modular light-based arm cannon.

In comparison to Hunnam's white battle suit for Gypsy Danger, Boyega is sporting a darker, almost tactical themed battle suit. The suit, albeit being an upgrade from his father's generation, has less armor plating and more mesh cloth.

Jing Tian ("The Great Wall," "Kong: Skull Island") will also be part of the cast, along with Adria Arjona, Scott Eastwood and Levi Meaden.

Jake and the other Jaegar pilots are set to launch for battle when the movie hits cinemas in March 2018.