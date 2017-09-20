Pablo Escobar's brother gives Netflix advice following the death of company's scout in Mexico

"Narcos" promotional photo. Facebook/ NarcosNetflix

The brother of Pablo Escobar, the notorious drug kingpin from Colombia depicted in the popular series "Narcos," has given Netflix a piece of advice following the death of its location scout in Mexico.

Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, who is known for his work as the chief of hitmen in his brother's cartel, advised that Netflix should make changes to its code of security.

Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, Gaviria said Netflix should utilize hitmen as security for their personnel. He also shared an experience that he and his brother underwent while escaping the army.

"When I was walking in the jungle one day, I had a bag with $2 million in $100 bills. The army was searching for me and Pablo at this time. Suddenly, we are being shot at," he shared. He said he was with his brother Pablo and just a handful of security personnel. They ran towards a small channel of water and swam away.

"This was all done without guns," he added. "If you have the intellect, you don't need to use weapons. If not, you have to. In this case, Netflix should provide hitmen to their people as security."

The company's location scout, Carlos Muñoz Portal, was shot dead last week while he was scouting in central Mexico for the fourth season of "Narcos." The scout's bullet-riddled body was found in a far-flung area near the borders of Hidalgo State, which has the highest murder rate in Mexico.

Gaviria, who worked in the 1980s as the lead accountant for his brother, has previously demanded Netflix to pay $1 billion for using Pablo Escobar's likeness and story without permission from his family.

"Netflix are scared," he said, adding that the streaming company is in discussions with his lawyers for the $1 billion payment. "If we don't receive it, we will close their little show."