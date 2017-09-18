'Overwatch' news, updates: Blizzard announces free game weekend from September 22 to 25

A promotional image for Blizzard's fighting game, "Overwatch." Facebook/overwatchSEA

One of Blizzard Entertainment's prized gems, "Overwatch," will be made free for a weekend this month. Everyone will now have the opportunity to enjoy the first-person shooter's classic game modes as well as other exciting loot items.

"Overwatch" will be free for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platform from Sept. 22 to 25.

"Attention, recruits! If you haven't already had the opportunity to suit up and save the world as one of the heroes of Overwatch, now's your chance," Blizzard announced in a post.

Players don't have to worry about other parts of the title not being included in the free game weekend. They will have access to the popular game modes of "Overwatch," including Quick Play and Arcade rounds. The progress made by the players participating in the weekend can be continued if end up purchasing the game after Sept. 25.

According to BGR, the "Overwatch" free game weekend will also include full access to the game's popular heroes and loot boxes.

However, players will not have the chance to choose the Competitive play mode as it will be locked during the weekend. Blizzard's reason for keeping this game mode locked is to prevent cheaters from abusing the free accounts and getting an unfair advantage over other players once the free weekend is over.

Blizzard has confirmed that the free game weekend this September will feature the new Deathmatch game modes. Players will see the new characters Junkrat and Roadhog, as well as the Junkertown map that will be launched a few days before the start of the free weekend period.

This will not be the first free game weekend for "Overwatch" as Blizzard also held the same event in September and November last year. A free game event also happened last May.

The "Overwatch" free weekend will start on Friday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. PDT or 2 p.m. EDT. The event will last until Monday, Sept. 25, at 11:59 p.m. PDT or 2:59 a.m. EDT. As for the PC users, the free game weekend is exclusive for players in the Americas, Europe and Asia (except for Korea).