'Overwatch' news and updates: Additional game features coming in the foreseeable future

A promotional poster bearing the official logo of the online first-person shooter video game "Overwatch" by Blizzard. Facebook/OverwatchSEA

Video game juggernaut Blizzard has confirmed that there will be some tweaks in the "Overwatch" update for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and the PC. These tweaks and features that come with the update are going to be significant for players.

First off, according to Express, players will need a heads up on the upcoming loot box that will be made available for them to earn. This fix isn't retroactive, however, meaning that players will still have to play and win a Deathmatch game in order to obtain another loot box. This particular update will be deployed for all regions in time, and across all platforms.

Meanwhile, one of the game's heroes, Mercy, has received a slight rework for her abilities. Mercy is a support character with the ability to resurrect her allies on a cooldown basis system within the game. In the latest update, she may be allowed to revive four teammates at the same time with her new ultimate ability called Valkyrie. This ultimate ability allows Mercy's skills to be amplified, making her more powerful as long as it is active.

Future updates have been listed by PC Games N, displaying all the changes that "Overwatch" could go through within the next few months. It is notable that these updates could change drastically, but a good amount of them are worth looking forward to. One of the examples of these are legendary Hanzo skins, two of which are now in production, as well as those for Mei.

As the game is played, it could get repetitive for current fans. If any game starts to feel routine, it leads to players being turned off. However, it must be good news that Blizzard will continue to update the game modes, as well as create new ones in the foreseeable future. Also, there are intentions thrown in the air by way of plays executed by players, as the developers aim to make them more cinematic to provide satisfaction and visual impact.

Of course, fans can expect more heroes to make their way to the game, as Blizzard finds new and creative ways to make the game more interesting.