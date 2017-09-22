'Overwatch' latest update: Includes new character abilities; disables voice chat to 'toxic' players

"Overwatch's" latest update include notable changes to characters and a new map. Overwatch official website

Since its release in May 2016, "Overwatch" has released a number of patch notes and updates to keep players hooked. Their latest update went live on Sept. 19, and as promised during Gamescom by Blizzard Entertainment, it has a number of significant changes to the game's overall gameplay, including new moves for major characters and new map changes.

The new map, which was released on the game's Public Test Region at the end of August and initially announced at Gamescom, is called "Junkertown" – a map located in Australia for the "Escort" game type.

"Junkertown is located in the harsh and unforgiving Australian Outback," read the official map description. "Constructed from the remains of a destroyed omnium, it's now the home to a band of lawless scavengers known as the Junkers, led by their cutthroat Queen.

"When they aren't pillaging the omnium's skeleton for anything of value, the Junkers blow off steam in the Scrapyard — a massive gladiatorial arena whose combatants fight for glory, riches... and to survive," continued the description.

Also, one significant change Blizzard has upheld in the latest "Overwatch" update is a new feature exclusive to the Xbox One version of the title. Those players with the reputation of "Avoid Me" on Xbox Live will have their voice chat feature disabled, so that the toxicity of the game's player base will lessen over time.

Yet, the most noteworthy features included in the latest update is the character changes for both "Mercy" and "D.Va." For Mercy, her original ultimate ability "Resurrect" will be replaced by a move called "Valkyrie" which is Blizzard's solution to Mercy's problems with the former ability. With "Valkyrie," Mercy becomes more aggressive in battle, she can now turn into a flying resurrection machine with "Hover," complete with unlimited ammunition.

Meanwhile, D.Va will be able to wield a new ability called "Micro Missiles," allowing her to have the "ability to fire while flying." Blizzard mentioned in the patch notes that D.Va's "Defense Matrix uptime has proven to be too strong," but reducing that ability would make her too weak, hence the creation of "Micro Missiles."

Named "Overwatch" version 1.15.0.1, the latest patch is now live to PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, and PC.