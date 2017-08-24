'Overwatch' director apologizes to Australia for 'cultural insensitivity' on new 'Junkertown' map

"Junkertown," the new map of "Overwatch" is set in Australia. YouTube/PlayOverwatch

Jeff Kaplan, the director of Blizzard's highly acclaimed online first person shooter "Overwatch" offered an apology to the entire country of Australia for a piece of inaccurate detail found by fans in the new map "Junkertown."

The new map, which is set in the wild Australian outback, contained a tiny detail that just would not sit right among Australian fans of the game. In the map's trailer, a sign is seen using the American term "take-out" instead of the Australian equivalent "take-away."

The director was very game about correcting the mishap, and reached out to the fans who raised the topic on Reddit. He asked forgiveness from the country for the mistake. "I'd like to offer a direct apology to the entire country of Australia," said Kaplan in a report by Gamespot. "Please forgive our cultural insensitivity. We will fix this in an upcoming patch."

Kaplan added that the sign will still most likely go live for some time before being fixed. However, he later posted a screenshot of the same sign now saying the correct "take-away" phrase.

The map "Junkertown" was released just a few days ago at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany. The escort-style map is set in the harsh outback of Australia, the home country of the characters Junkrat and Roadhog.

The announcement of the map also came with a brand new short film titled "Junkertown: The Plan." The short starred the two characters themselves as they worked on their ingenious plan of getting their revenge on the queen of Junkertown.

Blizzard has made the map playable at Gamescom this week, but those not attending the event will need to wait a little longer before being able to sample what the new map has to offer. No specific date has been revealed with regards to the release date of the new map. However, Blizzard said it will be coming very soon.