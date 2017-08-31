'Overwatch' bows to fan demand, launches two Deathmatch modes

Hanzo's abilities will be useful in the new Deathmatch modes of "Overwatch." Blizzard website

The multiplayer first person shooter game "Overwatch" has been very successful since it launched in May 2016, with its tactical objective-based team gameplay and its intricately crafted heroes. However, one of the longest running fan requests was for the game to include a new mode which simply rewarded players for having the most kills.

Blizzard has heard the demand from the fans and launched two new Deathmatch modes this week. A Free-For-All mode will place 8 players on a map, to combat one another until a player reaches 20 kills and is declared the winner. Placing in the top four of the match's kill count scoreboard will count as a win for the weekly loot box.

The second mode, Team Deathmatch, pits a team of four against another, with the first team to reach 30 kills being declared the winner. In this mode, each resurrection made by the hero Mercy will take a point away from the enemy team.

Along with the new modes, the game also gained a new map dedicated to Deathmatch modes. Called Château Guillard, the map depicts the place where the character Amelie LaCroix lived prior to her brainwashing and transformation into Widowmaker.

Aside from the Château Guillard, the other maps of "Overwatch" have also been tweaked to accommodate the new modes. The objectives like capture points and payloads have been removed to make way for the more simple kill-based tactics of the Deathmatch modes.

One problem that is apparent with the Deathmatch modes is that only a few characters actually fit that style of play. The core gameplay of "Overwatch" centers on cooperative play and its heroes have been built around that mindset. Its roster features healers, talent-boosting support characters, and defensive stalwarts, alongside offensive-minded heroes.

With the Deathmatch modes focused on kills, most players will opt to play damage-dealing heroes in this mode.