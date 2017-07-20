'Overwatch' 2.15 update for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 news: Where is Doomfist?

The newest update for "Overwatch" has been released for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It is being referred to as Patch 2.15, which brings both general and hero bug fixes in order to improve the player's overall game experience.

To be specific, the Patch 2.15 update fixed a bug that made some players lose audio during a certain match. The vacuum-of-space sound effects from the Horizon Lunar Colony menu screen also disappeared.

The update also fixed a bug that kept Pharah's "I am the rocket queen" voice line from playing correctly. Another bug that enabled Orisa's ultimate to charge while her Supercharger was sent has also been resolved.

While "Overwatch" players are happy that the recent update helped iron out minor issues, some are quite disappointed that the hero Doomfist is still nowhere to be found. Currently, developer and publisher Blizzard Entertainment is said to be testing the hero on the Public Test Region (PTR).

Nonetheless, a bunch of new details about Doomfist has found its way into the online world. Since he has recently been freed from imprisonment, the highly anticipated hero is determined to plunge the world into a new conflict that he believes will make mankind stronger.

In terms of power, Doomfist is said to be a significant threat. He can fire a short-range burst from the knuckles of his fist as well as jump forward and crash into the ground thereby thumping nearby enemies toward him.

On top of that, Doomfist can uppercut enemies in front of him into the air which creates temporary shields when he deals ability damage. When confronting a firmly packed group, the hero can leap into the sky and then crash into the ground, dealing significant damage.

The new "Overwatch" hero is scheduled to arrive on Thursday, July 27 for Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.