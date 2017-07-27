'Overcooked: Special Edition' on Nintendo Switch launching on July 27, includes more content

Fans of the popular game might not have to wait any longer because "Overcooked: Special Edition" arrives to Nintendo Switch in a couple of days.

Ghost Town Games, the game's developer, along with the publisher Team17 announced that the special version of "Overcooked" is coming on July 27 for users of the Nintendo Switch. The game will be available for purchase via the Nintendo eShop at $19.99. Previously, the original "Overcooked" game launched on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 back in August 2016. Ghost Town Games and Team17 have also previously announced that there will be a special edition of the game in February during Nindies Presentation.

It goes without saying that this game makes a great addition to the list of games that could be played on Nintendo Switch, the console being great for playing cooperative (or in other words, multiplayer) games. Along with having a special version for the newest Nintendo console, it will also have a lot more content added. "Overcooked: Special Edition" will also include The Lost Morsel and Festive Seasoning. The Switch port will also offer some HD Rumble support.

Apart from the two big add-ons, "Overcooked: Special Edition" will also have nine versus levels for users who want to go against two or four more people. There will also be a wide range of chefs for users to play as, 22 to be exact, one of them being a raccoon and another being a French bulldog. Players can also choose to go through 44 campaign levels either solo or with two to four more people in a couch co-op in order to save the Onion Kingdom from a force of evil.

To get through those levels, players will also find themselves playing across a wide range of kitchens to cook and master various recipes in, from soups, to sandwiches, burritos.