Over $150,000 raised for family of youth pastor who lost 4-year-old daughter in tornado

Staff writer
Matt and Macy Collins with their daughter Hattie, right, who was tragically killed in the tornado(Photo: GoFundMe)

Over $150,000 has been raised for a youth pastor and his family after they lost their 4-year-old daughter and their home in last week's tornado close to Nashville, Tennessee. 

The fundraiser on GoFundMe surpassed the target in a matter of days following the death of Hattie, whose father Matt Collins is youth pastor at Collegeside Church of Christ, in Cookeville. 

Matt, his wife Macy and their surviving infant daughter are in hospital recovering from injuries after the F-3 tornado tore through their home. 

So far, over $154,000 has been raised through crowdfunding to cover the cost of the funeral, medical bills and rebuilding their home, which was destroyed in the tornado. 

Organisers of the fundraiser, Philip Jenkins, youth minister at Mt Juliet Church of Christ, and his wife Laura, said: "We are overwhelmed by the number of people reaching out and asking how they can support this precious family. First, please pray.

"While the family is in stable condition, the injuries sustained were severe, and recovery will take time. Second, please consider giving to support them as they begin the long journey of healing and rebuilding." 

They added: "We are beyond thankful for the prayers, love, and donations coming in. They have lost everything: their home, cars, and most importantly their precious Hattie.

"We know this money cannot bring their sweet Hattie back but we can at least ease the financial burden." 

