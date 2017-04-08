'Outlander' season 3 updates: Jamie to use bow and arrow in the series for the first time
While avid "Outlander" fans are used to seeing Jamie (Sam Heughan) wielding a sword in the past two seasons of the historical-fiction series, the upcoming season 3 of "Outlander" will feature him armed with a bow and arrow for the first time ever.
"Outlander" is not slated to arrive earlier than fall this year, but some fans already know how its story will pan out. After all, the series' upcoming season is based on Diana Gabaldon's third book in her series of "Outlander" novels, "Voyager."
However, despite having, at least, the slightest idea on how "Outlander" season 3 may pan out, there are some behind-the-scene details on the upcoming season of the series that were only brought to light recently: the armory that the characters will use in the highly anticipated "Battle of Culloden."
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, "Outlander's" official armourer, Jim Elliot, showed off the set of weapons used in filming the said scene. There, it was revealed that the series uses two sets of weapons for the series, one being the real deal used by the characters just for holding and the other being made of rubber used in attack scenes.
"We had four trucks of weapons (for the Battle of Culloden). Seven hundred weapons on a daily basis for two weeks (shooting on the field) and then picks-ups and green screens. It was long days, but enjoyable and I hope it looks great on screen," Elliott revealed as he showed off the realistic-looking weapons made of rubber that he and his team created for the series.
In the same interview, it was also learned that one of the weapons that Elliott created is a bow and arrow that Jamie will use. While it remains uncertain whether the character will use those weapons in the Battle of Culloden, it is suspected that those will be his weapon after the battle. After all, it has been learned that Jamie will go on hiding in a small cave in Lallybroch following his defeat in the Battle of Culloden, and a pair of bow and arrow seems more apt as a weapon for someone living in a more primitive setup.
Whether Jamie will use the bow and arrow in the Battle of Culloden or as his survival weapon as he goes on hiding, fans can only guess for now and confirm which is which once "Outlander" returns to Starz this September for its season 3 run.
