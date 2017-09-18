'Outlander' season 3 stars Sam Heughan; Caitriona Balfe reminisce their first meeting

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe star as Jamie and Claire Fraser in "Outlander" season 3. Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries

"Outlander" season 3 stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe recently recalled their first meeting before they started their journey playing the role of Jamie and Claire Fraser. The two were all smiles while participating in a panel at the Build Series in New York City, reminding everyone of what a perfect and phenomenal onscreen couple they are.

In a video interview with Entertainment Weekly, Heughan and Balfe spoke about their first meeting and their impressions of each other. The Irish actress had nothing to say but good words about her partner. She gushed, "I remember I was...running a bit late, which is never a good thing for a test. I just remember somebody very calm and very sweet. He was very friendly...I've said this a million times, but some people, you walk with into room and they are really poser-y and they've got a lot of ego."

After Balfe gave her thoughts about Heughan, she then joked that the actor's bad side "didn't come 'til much later with him." She went on to reveal that he was a "very calming influence" when she entered the room, and that helped her a lot because she was very nervous at that time, knowing that he already got the role.

Heughan chimed in, "I just remember, we did the scene by the water in season one...It's a very big scene of the book and they basically gave us the book to sort of do it...It got very physical. I just remember she was so pissed off with me for like putting her in a bear hug" — to which Balfe replied, "I was acting!"

In another video interview, the "Outlander" season 3 duo sat down with Josh Horowitz of MTV to imagine how Jamie and Claire might fare in a modern-day couple's counseling session. They confessed that they might need some help "reconnecting after a long time apart" before exposing their grievances.

The results of the counseling, as Heughan's Jamie might say, were "totes" hilarious. Sporting a leather jacket and traditional highland garb, the Scottish warrior seemed to be struggling with life in Claire's modern world. The nurse, on the other hand, admitted that his declarations of love and lust could sometimes be a bit "overwhelming."

At the end of the session, the therapist ultimately achieved his goal of bringing the beloved couple much closer together. Watch the full interview below.

"Outlander" season 3 already debuted on Sept. 10. Fans can watch the next episodes on Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.