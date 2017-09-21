'Outlander' season 3 spoilers: Tobias Menzies talks about Frank and Claire's dissolving marriage

"Outlander" season 3 Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Frank (Tobias Menzies). Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries

"Outlander's" Tobias Menzies, who plays Frank, was generous enough to reveal some details about his characters' fate in a recent interview. The actor revealed what everyone can expect from Frank and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in the coming episodes.

In the latest episode, "Outlander" viewers saw Claire grapple with her longing for Jamie (Sam Heughan) while trying to make her life work with Frank (Menzies.) The pair was happily married in the past until magical stones and an 18th-century warrior, Jamie, got between them.

Fortunately, Balfe, Menzies, and director Ronald D. Moore sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to clarify the complicated relationship of Claire and Frank, the purpose of Claire in becoming a doctor, and more. When asked if Frank still holds hope that he and his wife can still fix things, Menzies answered, "Essentially they've settled into something quite companionable."

The actor further explained, "There's a lot of affection and they work well as a team. They're doing a great job raising Brianna (Brianna Skelton). But no, a lot of that has burned away and he's seeing other people." He added, "And you'll see that explored further on the show. It's a strange compromised marriage, quite modern in a way, but Frank is a realist. He isn't delusional."

He then hinted that Frank would rather choose to have Claire and Brianna in his life. However, he said, "There's a lot to be grateful for, but he's not with a woman who loves him. Ultimately, when he does meet someone who can give him that, he goes for it."

Showrunner Moore also said that the TV series contains new stories and twists that are not in the book. He quipped about Menzies' character, "And our Frank learns certain things in season one that book Frank did not so you have to follow that forward regardless of if the book did it or not."

Moore elucidated that they needed to shift from the source material so they can portray the story better. In an interview with Radio Times, he assured that they remained true to the novel but made some changes, "I'd say it's mostly true to the book. We played with the structure." He also added that they added Claire's narrative in the 20th century since the book did not explore that.

Moore then said that he and the writers brought those stories together out of "disparate pieces." He revealed that some were from backstories in other books and seasons while others were invented by them. He admitted, "I'd say that's probably the biggest change from the book."

"Outlander" season 3 airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. ETD on Starz.