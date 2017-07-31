'Outlander' season 3 spoilers: Showrunner breaks down Jamie and Claire's reunion scene
"Outlander" will return for its highly anticipated third season in September. Ahead of its premiere, showrunner Ronald D. Moore has detailed the much-awaited reunion scene of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Randall/Fraser (Caitriona Balfe).
At the Television Critics Association summer press tour last July 28, Moore broke down and discussed what's in store for the viewers in "Outlander" season 3. He said that the first five episodes will show Jamie's final clash with Jonathan "Black Jack" Randall (Tobias Menzies) at the Battle of Culloden.
From that point, it will follow Jamie's life from Lallybroch, Ardsmuir Prison and then to Helwater in the Lake District of England, before he ends up in the print shop.
"As always, we take our cues from the book first," Moore, 53, said, via The Hollywood Reporter. "So as we approached this season structurally, we laid out the cards on the board and it was clear, that's five episodes right there."
At the same time, a five-episode parallel story has been laid out for Claire as well. It will include her becoming a renowned doctor, raising her daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and marriage troubles with her husband Frank Randall (also played by Menzies).
"We decided on that parallel structure for the first half of the season and we never really vary from that," Moore explained. "It felt like the right amount of time. It felt like it was enough to build a want, a desire for the audience to get the characters, to get Claire and Jamie, back together so that they were really pushing for it but it wasn't dragging it out too long."
Thankfully, the infamous print shop scene — where Claire comes back to the past and finds her way to Jamie's arms once again — will arrive after the first half of the third season.
The season 3 premiere of "Outlander" titled "The Battle Joined" is set to arrive on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.
