'Outlander' season 3 spoilers: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe discuss Jamie and Claire's hardships

The "Outlander" is back for its third season but fans should not expect everything to be rugged sex scenes and Scottish fairy tales, as the show's season 3 reveals the fate of Jamie, as well as Claire's new life with her first husband, Frank, in the 1940s. Main casts Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe dished out on the hardships their respective characters have endured leading to the third season.

The end of season 2 left viewers slightly heartbroken as Heughan's Jamie and Balfe's Claire were torn apart. The Scottish warrior sent his pregnant wife tumbling back to the future through the standing stones to protect her from the near-certain death at the Battle of Culloden.

In season 3, everything will be different and tough for the beloved couple. "Outlander" season 3 is "an epic season. I think it's our best yet," Heughan told USA TODAY as the filming for the upcoming installment wrapped earlier this year. Even though the show's current run is shaping up to be an impressive one, viewers should brace for more hardships before the highly-anticipated reunion of the lovers.

Heughan's character does not expect to survive the battle, the final bloody fight between the Jacobite uprising and the British crown that effectively ended the Scottish clan system. As many of the fans know, Jamie manages to live, but the scene is not pretty good after that.

The 37-year-old actor said of his role: "He's lost everything he loves and his unborn child, family, close friends and allies. It is really a great journey that he goes on to 20 years later, and reappears as if by magic back into his life unexpectedly." Heughan revealed that since Jamie was separated from his wife for two decades, the warrior has really changed his personality because he "doesn't really want to be Jamie Fraser anymore."

Balfe's Claire, on the other hand, goes back to her time to save her unborn child from the battle — leaving Jamie behind. However, by returning to the 1940s, she gives up everything important to her. The actress said in an interview with Parade that her character felt a lot of anger and regret.

She went on to elucidate, "If it hadn't been for Brianna, Claire would have stayed with Jamie, would have gone to Culloden and would have gladly died on the battlefield next to him." It will take two decades before the couple find their way back into each other's arms again.

Catch "Outlander" season 3 on Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.