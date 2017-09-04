'Outlander' season 3 spoilers, plot rumors: Sam Heughan on Jamie's life without Claire

Sam Heughan portrays Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser in "Outlander" season 3. Twitter/Outlander

With "Outlander" Season 3 just a few days away, Sam Heughan recently dropped spoilers about what fans can expect about Jamie and Claire Fraser's once-in-a-lifetime relationship. The Scottish actor also discussed his character's struggles and search for hope.

The third installment is going to be very different from the previous seasons since the first few episodes will cover the couple's two-decade separation. Now, fans of the popular Starz hit series would want to know what is ahead of the couple's love lost and struggles. Fortunately, Heughan was generous enough to share some "Outlander" season 3 spoilers.

Speaking in an interview with Collider, the 37-year-old actor talked about what his character Jamie's state will be like when viewers meet him again, what it is like for him without Claire (Caitriona Balfe), and the darkness his character will face in the wake of that chaos. Heughan revealed that there is a slight departure from the books in the third season of the series, but he went on to assure that its first few episodes will be "really interesting."

Discussing Jamie's life without his wife, Heughan said that it is a quite a journey for the Scottish warrior. He explained, "But, we see him lose everything, to then finding a reason to live, which is his family ... it's all he's got left."

The star added, "It takes some quite big things to happen to his extended family for him to realize that he still has people to live for, and something to live for. But yes, absolutely he changes. Also, he has to go through all the stages of grief of losing Claire, you know, from loss and anger and then ultimately, acceptance."

Heughan pointed out that despite Jamie's struggles of living his life without Claire for 20 years, his character still finds hope through his extended family. Fortunately, all the longings and turmoil will not last when the love of his life returns to 18th century, finds him and restores the relationship.

Book readers and TV series fans alike know that the couple's 20 years of separation will come to an end in one of the episodes of "Outlander" season 3. Balfe assured that the viewers will witness a different print shop reunion scene. She disclosed to Entertainment Tonight, "And now, it's going to be a different type of reunion. I think people are invested because they believe in this love that Jamie and Claire have and you're definitely going to see that."

Both Heughan and Balfe are keenly aware of the expectations from the show's die-hard followers. They know that there are high hopes for the much-awaited reunion scene of Jamie and Claire, but the actress thinks they will live up to them. She said, "I think definitely there are some tall orders being delivered from the fans, but I think we can do it."

Hence, everyone should sit back and relax as "Outlander" season 3 premieres on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.