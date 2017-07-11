Entertainment
'Outlander' season 3 spoilers, news: Sam Heughan talks sex scenes with Caitriona Balfe

Maolen Estomagulang

Sam Heughan and Caitriona plays Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall Fraser in Starz's "Outlander."Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.Starz

Sex scenes are part and parcel of Starz's "Outlander," but that does not mean they are always an enjoyable experience. Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, has said that he feels uncomfortable filming intimate scenes with co-star Caitriona Balfe.

In an interview with Gold Derby, Heughan said he found those intimate scenes on-screen somewhat awkward. He then added that the naked moments in the popular TV series are almost mechanical.

"We learn a lot about our characters through their sex life," the 37-year-old Scottish actor explained. "We always approach it like a play. You go through it and work out exactly what you want the audience to feel or see. We talk to the producers and the writers and work out how it moves the relationship forward or what it reveals about the character."

In "Outlander" season 3, Claire Randall Fraser (Balfe) and her daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) trace Jamie's life since the battle of Culloden during the Jacobite rising of 1745. After discovering Jamie survived, Claire will cast herself through the mysterious stone circle again and travel back to the 18th century.

Once Claire and Jamie get back to each other's arms, fans should expect more steamy scenes between the on-screen couple. Interestingly, the sex scenes in the upcoming third season is not going to be as scarce as the previous installment.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, author Diana Gabaldon, the mind behind the "Outlander" novels, revealed some insight into the ninth book of the series. She said it will most likely will center on the love story of Jamie's parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.

"Brian came to Castle Leoch and fell in love at first sight with Ellen," Gabaldon said in an interview with Radio Times, adding, "[He] essentially ended up abducting her from the castle under the noses of her brothers, with the help of his best friend Murtagh."

"Outlander" season 3 premieres this September.

