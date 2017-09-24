'Outlander' season 3 spoilers: Episode 3 welcomes David Berry's Lord John Grey

"Outlander" season 3 episode 3 welcomes Lord John Grey. YouTube/televisionpromosdb

"Outlander" season 3 episode 3 will mark the most awaited entrance of Lord John Grey, played by Australian actor David Berry. This character, a fan-favorite from Diana Gabaldon's book, is set to change the course of the time travel series when he arrives.

In a sneak peek for this week's episode of "Outlander" season 3 titled "All Debts Paid," new prison governor Lord John Grey arrives at Ardsmuir to find that Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), an infamous Jacobite traitor, is being held at the jail. His tour guide gives him a rundown of Jamie's accomplishments during the rebellion and reminds him that the warrior escaped arrest from the British for over six years after the Battle of Culloden.

Apparently, Jamie is the only Jacobite officer at the prison and the only man forced to stay in chains. The guide warns John, "Those at Prestonpans would swear he's the devil himself." However, Grey's reaction indicates that he does not need a reminder of who Jamie is or what he is capable of. Jamie, on the other hand, shows no surprise upon learning that his old foe is back as the prison warden.

It also appears like John is prepared to grant the war-torn hero freedom from the iron shackles should the latter do what he says. The question remains: Will Lord John Grey's reaction turn out to be a good thing for Jamie or will he replace Black Jack Randall as the villain this season?

While the answer will be unveiled in this week's episode, Berry recently revealed why he accepted the offer to star in the popular TV series as Lord John Grey. He said that he had to get his mother-in-law's approval before accepting the role.

The 33-year-old actor explained to The Daily Telegraph, "I was going to say no...but what really sealed it for me to make the decision is my mother-in-law." He added, "She was like 'just do it' and (I think) that's because she's a huge super fan of 'Outlander.' But that blessing made it more comfortable for both of us to think I could go."

When he was auditioning for the role, his wife Kristina was edging toward the end of her pregnancy with their first child. After filming the scenes in Glasgow, Berry returned home for the birth of his son, Alexander.

"Outlander" season 3 episode 3 will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. ETD on Starz.