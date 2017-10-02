Entertainment
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

'Outlander' season 3 spoilers: Cast teases Murtagh's fate and the big Jamie–Claire reunion

Necta Casiple

Caitriona Balfe as Claire, Sam Heughan as Jamie, and Duncan Lecroix as Murtagh in "Outlander."Instagram/Outlander

Book readers were surprised in a positive way to find that "Outlander" season 3 changed a major detail from Diana Gabaldon's books. Murtagh, played by Duncan Lacroix in the show, was supposed to meet his demise during the Battle of Culloden but thankfully, writers decided to keep the fan-favorite alive. However, he was separated from Jamie (Sam Heughan) to who-knows-where in this season's third episode. Will fans ever see him again?

Lacroix answered this very question on Twitter but he does not know either. When asked when his character will appear again, he said, "As yet I honestly don't know."

Gabaldon recently addressed the show's decision on his character in a lengthy Facebook post. She somehow figured out the show would probably keep Murtagh alive not only because it is a popular move for the fans of the show and because they simply could. Unfortunately, she did not mention what happens to the character after episode 3. It looks like it is something viewers will have to tune in for to find out. As far as Lacroix is concerned, though, he thinks it will not be easy for Murtagh but he is hopeful. The actor believes the highlander is a "survivor" and he is excited to know what is in store for his character.

Meanwhile, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is one step closer to her reunion with Jamie. In the preview for episode 4, she finally found the post-Culloden whereabouts of her husband.

Back in June, Balfe teased their reunion after 20 years will come with a mix of shock, disbelief, and euphoria. "Matt B. Roberts wrote it. It has every emotion in it. The excitement, the tentativeness, the nerves, everything. I think it's really beautiful," she said.

It is unknown when exactly that will happen but as Pop Sugar recalled, showrunner Ron Moore revealed that the big Jamie–Claire reunion is at least five episodes in, "almost halfway through the season," which is 13 episodes long. That means fans will not have to wait too much longer.

"Outlander" season 3 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz. 

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY