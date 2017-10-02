'Outlander' season 3 spoilers: Cast teases Murtagh's fate and the big Jamie–Claire reunion

Caitriona Balfe as Claire, Sam Heughan as Jamie, and Duncan Lecroix as Murtagh in "Outlander." Instagram/Outlander

Book readers were surprised in a positive way to find that "Outlander" season 3 changed a major detail from Diana Gabaldon's books. Murtagh, played by Duncan Lacroix in the show, was supposed to meet his demise during the Battle of Culloden but thankfully, writers decided to keep the fan-favorite alive. However, he was separated from Jamie (Sam Heughan) to who-knows-where in this season's third episode. Will fans ever see him again?

Lacroix answered this very question on Twitter but he does not know either. When asked when his character will appear again, he said, "As yet I honestly don't know."

As yet I honestly don't know https://t.co/DDd9Q3iidn — Duncan Lacroix (@LacroixDuncan) September 28, 2017

Gabaldon recently addressed the show's decision on his character in a lengthy Facebook post. She somehow figured out the show would probably keep Murtagh alive not only because it is a popular move for the fans of the show and because they simply could. Unfortunately, she did not mention what happens to the character after episode 3. It looks like it is something viewers will have to tune in for to find out. As far as Lacroix is concerned, though, he thinks it will not be easy for Murtagh but he is hopeful. The actor believes the highlander is a "survivor" and he is excited to know what is in store for his character.

I'm excited to find out. I can't imagine it would be easy for him separated from Scotland and Jamie. But he's a survivor https://t.co/bsYOk3yUrE — Duncan Lacroix (@LacroixDuncan) September 28, 2017

Meanwhile, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is one step closer to her reunion with Jamie. In the preview for episode 4, she finally found the post-Culloden whereabouts of her husband.

Back in June, Balfe teased their reunion after 20 years will come with a mix of shock, disbelief, and euphoria. "Matt B. Roberts wrote it. It has every emotion in it. The excitement, the tentativeness, the nerves, everything. I think it's really beautiful," she said.

It is unknown when exactly that will happen but as Pop Sugar recalled, showrunner Ron Moore revealed that the big Jamie–Claire reunion is at least five episodes in, "almost halfway through the season," which is 13 episodes long. That means fans will not have to wait too much longer.

"Outlander" season 3 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.