'Outlander' season 3 release date, spoilers: New trailer confirms fan theory
The biggest fan theory surrounding "Outlander" season 3 has just been confirmed. This week, Starz released the official trailer for the series' next installment, providing fans their first clear glimpse at the Battle of Culloden.
The third season of "Outlander" will reportedly open on the battlefield at Culloden, where Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) finds himself gravely wounded while his rival Jonathan "Black Jack" Randall (Tobias Menzies) is already dead. However, Jamie will not be too happy that he managed to survive.
"He's not himself for maybe six episodes," Heughan, 37, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "He didn't expect to live. He went into the battle to die. He goes on a big journey from realizing that he's still alive to finding a balance in staying alive to finding out who he is without Claire."
Thankfully, Jamie's lonely days will soon be gone. In fact, the two-minute footage seems to confirm a major theory that fans have been hearing for months — Jamie and Claire Randall's (Caitriona Balfe) emotional reunion will be in a print shop after being separated for around 20 years.
"We want them to go, 'Oh my God,'" production designer and art director Jon Gary Steele told the publication. "We want them to love it. We even hid something in there that hopefully will be seen on camera as a surprise."
Claire and Jamie's emotional reunion is just one of the numerous exciting moments featured in the trailer, which also shows Brianna Fraser (Sophie Skelton) and Roger Wakefield's (Richard Rankin) brewing romance and Claire and Frank Randall's (Menzies) marital troubles.
Also starring Lauren Lyle, David Berry, John Bell, Wil Johnson and Cesar Domboy, "Outlander" season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Sept. 10 and will only consist of 13 episodes.
