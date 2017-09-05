'Outlander' season 3 release date, spoiler news: Jamie to experience great grief before getting over Claire

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe play James "Jamie" MacKenzie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp Randall/Fraser in Starz' "Outlander." Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries/Starz

In the third season of "Outlander," Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) will be going through a grievous period after sending Claire Randall Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) to the present.

During an interview with Collider recently, Heughan said that his character will be going through a terrible time after letting Claire go back through the magical wall. He said, "Absolutely he changes. Also, he has to go through all the stages of grief of losing Claire, you know, from loss and anger and then ultimately, acceptance."

Heughan expressed that it would take some significant events to happen to his extended family before he realizes that he still has people to live for and something to aspire for even without Claire. He explained, "His presence is slightly diminished. But it's all due to the fact of losing Claire, losing his life. And so, hopefully we should see him rebuild back to the man he was. Just slightly older and few more lines!"

In the finale of season 2, because of the inevitable Battle of Culloden, Jamie decided that the best way to keep Claire safe was to send her through the stone portal back to the present time. He was convinced that he would die at war, therefore there wasn't any point for Claire to stay in the past.

In addition, Claire was pregnant with their daughter. He wanted the baby to grow up in a safe and secure environment, and away from the horrors of war.

In related news, the show's co-executive producer and writer Matthew B. Roberts told Entertainment Tonight that the reunion of Claire and Jamie is going to be exceptional. He said, "If we got them together too soon, I think it would diminish the reunion because it's 20 years they're apart, and that longing, we have to make them earn it. Earn the coming together. And I promise it'll be really special."

"Outlander" season 3 will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.