'Outlander' season 3 release date, news: Show returns on screen Sept. 10

Charmagne Nojas

"Outlander" returns September 10Instagram/outlander_starz

Together with the release of the show's official poster, Starz finally announced the release date of "Outlander" season 3.

Last July 12, the network took to social media to make the official announcement. Posting on the official "Outlander" page on Facebook, Starz teased fans with a poster showing the two main characters and a caption that reads, "No matter how far they travel, they'll always carry each other in their hearts. Outlander returns to STARZ on September 10."

In the official poster, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) are seen wearing their respective generational attire. Claire dons modern clothes and Jamie, on the other hand, wears traditional Scottish clothes. The two are then separated by the rock of Craigh na Dun, an ancient stone that allows Claire to travel.

Based on Diana Gabaldon's novel series that shares the same title, the third season of "Outlander" should follow the third book, "Voyager." Although the first two seasons stayed true to the original source, some differences are to be expected in the third one.

In an interview with Bustle, executive producer Ronald D. Moore explained, "I think the longer that you go, the more the TV series inevitably veers from the book and certain plot lines then take a life of their own. Certain characters change and you have to follow the way they change. Those changes add up and the further in you go, the bigger those separations become."

The third season will pick up after the previous season's finale, which ended with a cliffhanger. In the last episode, Claire discovered that Jamie is actually alive after years of believing that he did not survive the battle of Culloden. With the support of her daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), Claire returns to the 1800s to find her Scottish husband.

"Outlander" season 3 will air every Sunday starting Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. on Starz.

