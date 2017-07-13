'Outlander' season 3 release date, news: Show returns on screen Sept. 10
Together with the release of the show's official poster, Starz finally announced the release date of "Outlander" season 3.
Last July 12, the network took to social media to make the official announcement. Posting on the official "Outlander" page on Facebook, Starz teased fans with a poster showing the two main characters and a caption that reads, "No matter how far they travel, they'll always carry each other in their hearts. Outlander returns to STARZ on September 10."
In the official poster, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) are seen wearing their respective generational attire. Claire dons modern clothes and Jamie, on the other hand, wears traditional Scottish clothes. The two are then separated by the rock of Craigh na Dun, an ancient stone that allows Claire to travel.
Based on Diana Gabaldon's novel series that shares the same title, the third season of "Outlander" should follow the third book, "Voyager." Although the first two seasons stayed true to the original source, some differences are to be expected in the third one.
In an interview with Bustle, executive producer Ronald D. Moore explained, "I think the longer that you go, the more the TV series inevitably veers from the book and certain plot lines then take a life of their own. Certain characters change and you have to follow the way they change. Those changes add up and the further in you go, the bigger those separations become."
The third season will pick up after the previous season's finale, which ended with a cliffhanger. In the last episode, Claire discovered that Jamie is actually alive after years of believing that he did not survive the battle of Culloden. With the support of her daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), Claire returns to the 1800s to find her Scottish husband.
"Outlander" season 3 will air every Sunday starting Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. on Starz.
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
- Farewell, Eugene Peterson? Why evangelicals can do better than start a heresy hunt over gay marriage
- Do short sermons fail to do justice to the Bible?
- If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- Dress-down Sundays for clergy: Is it the shape of things to come?
- Previously suicidal UK Muslim in same-sex marriage says 'God's in my heart,' praises 'guardian angel' husband
- Saint Columba's cell discovered by scientists on Scottish island of Iona
- Christian woman raised in Iran is to become a Bishop in the Church of England
- Live Aid: the generation-defining event that helped save a people – but left a tainted legacy
- Charlie Gard parents given new hope as judge hints at possible change of mind
- Controversial French archbishop warns of 'great replacement' by Muslims
- 'Great pain and dismay': Another priest killed in Mexico
- Putin would have preferred Hillary to be President, Trump tells Pat Robertson
- The Church of England is in 'grave spiritual danger', warns Archbishop