'Outlander' season 3 episode 4 release date news, spoilers: Jamie gets entangled in aristocratic drama; Claire searches for his whereabouts

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe portray Jamie and Claire Fraser in "Outlander" Season 3. Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries

In the next episode of "Outlander," Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) gets entangled in the drama of the Helwater estate while Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) searches for his whereabouts in the history records.

The trailer for the upcoming installment titled "Of Lost Things" showed Jamie having joined the aristocratic estate of Helwater as a groomsman. However, he gets forced into the family drama when one of the daughters of the estate's owners calls on him to assist in an incident involving her reckless sister. Jamie reluctantly follows and soon gets threatened with a gun from an agitated man for some reason.

From what can be gleaned from the trailer, an elderly man wants to leave with a baby who supposedly is in the custody of the estate. He tries to use a gun to force the situation. It remains to be seen whose baby it is and why it is so important.

In the meantime, Claire is on a quest to find the whereabouts of Jamie in the history books. With the help of her daughter, Brianna Randall Fraser (Sophie Skelton), they both discover that Jamie's name was recorded in the prison sheets. This implies that they are a step closer to finding the next location of the Scotsman which is the Helwater estate.

In the last episode, Jamie was freed from prison by Lord John Grey (David Berry) to pursue a new life. Grey did this out of gratitude because Jamie spared his life and others when he was younger. Jamie was about to kill Grey during that time but decided not to after he heard his pleas for mercy.

It remains to be seen if Claire will be able to determine that Jamie proceeded to Helwater estate after staying in prison for many years.

"Outlander" season 3 episode 4 will air on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.