'Outlander' season 3 episode 3 release date, plot news: Jamie meets someone from the past in prison

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe portray Jamie and Claire Fraser in "Outlander" Season 3. Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries

In the next episode of "Outlander," Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) meets someone from his past who could make his life in prison more unbearable.

The trailer for the upcoming installment titled "All Debts Paid" showed Jamie meeting Lord John Grey (David Berry) who was the governor of the prison. They apparently had met before but it seems that Grey is not planning to make it easy for Jamie.

Nevertheless, in another scene, Jamie manages to escape his chains and makes a run for it. He is able to escape for a moment and even hold Grey captive by the sword. However, it remains to be seen what happens to him in the end as he is shown being dragged by a rope by Grey in the last scene.

In the last episode, Jamie got caught by the British soldiers in Lallybroch and was sent to prison. However, this was his own decision to allow the soldiers to capture him so that his sister Jenny Fraser (Laura Donnelly), the caretaker of the Lallybroch household, would not get harassed by the authorities. They have been a problem to Jenny ever since they started looking for Jamie.

Jenny did not want his brother to get captured but eventually gave in to his demands because of the threat the soldiers posed to Lallybroch. She pretended to betray Jamie and told the soldiers to imprison him because of his wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, in the 1940s, Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) and her husband Jack (Tobias Menzies) continue to raise the baby girl in Boston. However, she still has strong feelings for Jamie which Jack despises. In the trailer, he gets drunk one night and confronts Claire about it. It remains to be seen what the outcome of their confrontation will be.

"Outlander" season 3 episode 3 will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.