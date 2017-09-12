'Outlander' season 3 episode 2 release date, plot news: Claire and Jamie struggle with each other's absence

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe portray Jamie and Claire Fraser in "Outlander" Season 3. Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries

In the next episode of "Outlander," Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) struggle to live apart from each other in separate eras.

The trailer for the upcoming installment titled "Surrender" showed Jamie back in Lallybroch living a quiet life but still haunted by the absence of Claire. His sister Jenny Fraser (Laura Donnelly) gets concerned and asks him when the last time that he laid with a woman was. It implies that he has not moved on from Claire's departure, and is slowly wasting away into misery.

Jamie gets an unexpected proposition from a woman to lay down with her because she also was lonely and in need of companionship. It remains to be seen if Jamie will take up her offer, therefore signaling that he has moved on or is trying to set aside his feelings for Claire. If he refuses, he will then continue to struggle for months and years to come.

Claire also appears to be having a hard time adjusting to the absence of Jamie, and is apparently hurting her relationship with Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies) who tells her in the trailer, "Claire, when I'm with you, I'm with you but you're with him."

In the last episode, Claire could not bring herself to let Jack touch her pregnant belly which implied her shaky feelings for him and her true affection for Jamie. After all, her baby was conceived with Jamie from centuries ago.

When Claire finally gave birth to her daughter, she appeared to have moved on and was happy together with Jack when they caressed the baby in the hospital room. However, the baby had red hair just like Jamie which was noted by the nurse. This hinted that Claire's struggle with her feelings of insecurity would still continue.

"Outlander" season 3 episode 2 will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.