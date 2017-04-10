Entertainment
'Orphan Black' season 5 spoilers: The man behind the cloning project to be introduced in final season

Kristinova V. Justimbaste

The fifth and final season of Graeme Manson's science fiction thriller "Orphan Black" will be back in a few months, starring Emmy-winning lead actress Tatiana Maslany. In the season to come, viewers will see the brains behind the entire clone project.

The fifth and final season of "Orphan Black" premieres on June 10, Saturday.Facebook/orphanblacktv

At the "Orphan Black" panel during this year's PaleyFest, the stars and the showrunners revealed the details about its final installment. Manson shared, "John and I knew for a long time that in this feminist show, that there was a man on top."

Manson is referring to an individual above clone Rachel's ranks, a Neolutionist responsible for developing the paper on cloning. P.T. Westmoreland, who has been overseeing the cloning project, lives on a top-secret island where most of Rachel's sister clones reside. Viewers will be introduced to their sanctuary in the first episode of the show.

"He's a character we had for a long time in the (Island of) Dr. Moreau aspect," Manson said. In the said island, fans will not only come across new sister clones but also "mysterious creatures." The creator has yet to reveal the specifics.

Elsewhere in the upcoming season, viewers will see a reunion between Cosima and her lover Delphine (Evelyne Brochu). They will come across each other on the island, while the former searches for a way to save her sister clones. But there seems to be more than just a reunion in season 5. Cosima and Delphine might be tying the knot soon.

A promotional clip for the forthcoming season is shared on the official "Orphan Black" Twitter page. The teaser shows Cosima in a tux and Delphine in a wedding gown. Although brief, the promo definitely looks like a wedding scene. Along with the clip, they wrote, "@BBCAMERICA snuck some season 5 #OrphanBlack footage into their brand commercial and we're so thankful."

"Orphan Black" season 5 premieres on June 10, Saturday, at 10 p.m. EDT on BBC America.

