'Orphan Black' season 5 episode 9 spoilers, plot rumors: Can Sarah and her clone sisters save Helena on time?

In the last episode of "Orphan Black," the nefarious plans of the cloning organization Neolution were uncovered but that will not stop them from getting what they want.

In the teaser trailer for the next episode, Helena (Tatiana Maslany) is seen captured and chained to a hospital bed. She has been pregnant since season 4 and now it is hinted that she may be giving birth to her miracle babies in this penultimate episode or in the finale.

The Neolutionists want Helena's miracle babies because of the cloning implications but also for their plan of selective cloning and sterilization of the rest of the population. In the teaser, Kira Manning (Skyler Wexler), who is Sarah Manning's (Maslany) daughter, can feel the babies' movements and therefore their birth could come anytime soon.

The question posed is if the clone sisters will be able to save Helena in time before she gives birth. Dr. Virginia Coady (Kyra Harper) will be there waiting for the babies and though she wants to find a cure for the clone sickness, she also has some bad plans in mind.

The preview teased that Sarah may have a plan to save Helena as she is seen speaking to a group possibly her clone sisters and motivating them. Rachel Duncan (Maslany) may also be in on Sarah's plan as one of the Dyad Institute's board members told Detective Art Bell (Kevin Hanchard) that Duncan, who is its CEO, is now being hunted down by the clone organization.

Siobhan Sadler (Maria Doyle Kennedy), who died in the last episode at the hands of the villain Ferdinand Chevalier (James Frain), was able to bring down Neolution because of the information provided to her by Duncan.

It remains to be seen whether Sarah, Duncan and the rest of the clone sisters will be able to save Helena and her twins.

"Orphan Black" season 5 episode 9 will air on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 p.m. EDT on BBC America.