'Orange Is the New Black' season 6 rumors: Major cast reshuffle in the works? Gloria's death possible
Netflix's' "Orange Is the New Black" just ended its fifth season with a thrilling cliffhanger leading to various speculations for the show's next installment. Just as the riot in Litchfield gets tougher, rumors are rife that the current pack will not make it to season 6.
The finale shows Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Piper (Taylor Schilling), Alex (Laura Prepon), Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), Gloria (Selenis Leyva), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Frieda (Dale Soules), Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), and Blanca's (Laura Goméz) holding each other's hands as they wait for the Correctional Emergency Response Team's (CERT) attack. Based on the said scene, many fans theorize that season 6 will not see them complete. According to Entertainment Weekly, once CERT gets hold of them, casualties are likely to happen.
With Poussey's heartbreaking demise in season 4, Taystee is up for a major fight and this is more than seeking freedom of her own — it's getting justice for the innocent and oppressed.
"I've always felt like Taystee was a natural-born leader ... but this is a moment in her life where she is taking it further because she has a cause and something to fight for that goes beyond herself," Brooks told BuzzFeed.
In an interview with USA TODAY, Leyva shared that she herself wonders if her character Gloria will face death in the next episode. Dascha Polanco, who portrays Dayanara, also told the same publication that she is uncertain if viewers of the hit series will see her again. She added that everyone must face the consequences of their actions as their fight for justice went wrong.
Adding to these generous giveaways is "Orange Is the New Black's" producer Lauren Morelli, who noted that a big change is going to happen in the upcoming season. It looks like a cast reshuffle is in the works. With the fate of the 10 inmates left up in the air, "Orange Is the New Black" is bound for a bitter revenge when it returns to screens for its sixth season.
-
Mistrial declared in Cosby sex assault case
Prosecutors immediately said they would seek a second trial, which could start within months
-
Katy Perry cries as she recalls the time God saved her from suicide
The pop star tearfully talked about her Christian upbringing, feeling "ashamed" of having had suicidal thoughts in the past and God's grace helping her through.
- 'Love knows no limit': 9 quotes from Christian prodigy and philosopher Blaise Pascal
- Healing the wounds of a world in crisis: Christians meet for Movement Day in London in October
- Movement Day: Is this Christian conference marginalising women?
- Why are there still so many creationists in America?
- Christian hymn writer and Salvation Army minister are among Christians to receive top awards in Queen's Birthday Honours
- The Queen: Britain is 'sombre' but resolute in the face of crisis, attacks and disaster
- Why aren't US evangelicals out protesting the deportation of Iraqi Christians?
- Why discipleship is the cure for spiritual delirium
- 'To love thee more dearly': The 13th-century prayer that inspired a hit song
- Fleeing Christian militia violence, 1500 mostly Muslim civilians are trapped in church in CAR
- Make friends and learn to see God in each other, religious leaders urge believers of all faiths
- Real victory will be in five years, says Macron camp after election win
- South Korean Christian arrested in Pakistan on suspicion of covert missionary work
- Pope urges German chancellor Merkel to continue the fight on climate change
- One man dead, ten injured after 'tit-for-tat' terror attack near Finsbury Park Mosque