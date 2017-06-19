'Orange Is the New Black' season 6 rumors: Major cast reshuffle in the works? Gloria's death possible

Netflix's' "Orange Is the New Black" just ended its fifth season with a thrilling cliffhanger leading to various speculations for the show's next installment. Just as the riot in Litchfield gets tougher, rumors are rife that the current pack will not make it to season 6.

The finale shows Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Piper (Taylor Schilling), Alex (Laura Prepon), Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), Gloria (Selenis Leyva), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Frieda (Dale Soules), Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), and Blanca's (Laura Goméz) holding each other's hands as they wait for the Correctional Emergency Response Team's (CERT) attack. Based on the said scene, many fans theorize that season 6 will not see them complete. According to Entertainment Weekly, once CERT gets hold of them, casualties are likely to happen.

With Poussey's heartbreaking demise in season 4, Taystee is up for a major fight and this is more than seeking freedom of her own — it's getting justice for the innocent and oppressed.

"I've always felt like Taystee was a natural-born leader ... but this is a moment in her life where she is taking it further because she has a cause and something to fight for that goes beyond herself," Brooks told BuzzFeed.

In an interview with USA TODAY, Leyva shared that she herself wonders if her character Gloria will face death in the next episode. Dascha Polanco, who portrays Dayanara, also told the same publication that she is uncertain if viewers of the hit series will see her again. She added that everyone must face the consequences of their actions as their fight for justice went wrong.

Adding to these generous giveaways is "Orange Is the New Black's" producer Lauren Morelli, who noted that a big change is going to happen in the upcoming season. It looks like a cast reshuffle is in the works. With the fate of the 10 inmates left up in the air, "Orange Is the New Black" is bound for a bitter revenge when it returns to screens for its sixth season.