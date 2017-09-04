'Orange Is the New Black' season 6 release date, plot rumors: Donald Trump's presidency may be featured

A scene from Jenji Kohan-based dramedy, "Orange Is the New Black" Season 5. Facebook/OINTB

Given how things left off in the fifth installment, "Orange Is the New Black" season 6 may have some screen time processing Donald Trump's presidency. It will not be new to fans if the show will reflect the president's ascent.

The fifth season of the prison-based dramedy took place over a short period of three days as the Litchfield inmates rioted after the death of Poussey Washington in season 4, with one character not making it out alive. Unfortunately, critics largely agreed that the season was impactful but far from its best. According to The New Yorker, showrunner Jenji Kohan offered everyone one reason to be hopeful for "Orange Is the New Black" Season 6, knowing that the previous run was a bit weak.

Before discussing the details about the upcoming episodes, Kohan and her co-producer Tara Herrmann admitted that the main problem that unfolded in season 5 was a shift in the writers' room. She explained, "We had lost a bunch of original writers. It wasn't anyone's fault. It was just a new dynamic — people were attached to the characters as viewers, not as creators." She then revealed that some of the plots were "fan fiction."

Despite the downfall in the previous run, "Orange Is the New Black" season 6 may feature the current issues regarding the presidency of Donald Trump. Kohan teased that in the same way that Black Lives Matter movement was depicted in fourth season, the upcoming installment could have references to Trump's presidency. She also confirmed that the show will continue to focus on the prison as a whole.

The comedy-drama has grown blacker each year as it has embarked in systemic racism, prison privatization, and even the sadism of guards. Kohan pointed, "I like an ensemble. It's gluttony — I like a little piece of this, a little piece of that." The series has continually explored every perspective, so it never came as a surprise when it reflected topics on racism and power.

Kohan, who admitted she had been watching the Charlottesville riots, then described her work as a cathartic rebellion within a quiet life. Appalled by the recent controversy, she said: "I intellectually understand where these people come from — hate always comes from pain, to a certain extent. Doesn't make it O.K." In the meantime, it remains vague whether the creator will feature Trump's ascent, so fans should wait for the premiere of "Orange Is the New Black" season 6 in 2018 on Netflix.