'Orange Is the New Black' season 6 release date, plot news: Not everyone will make it through the next installment

Laura Prepon, who plays Alex in the Netflix hit "Orange is the New Black" (OITNB), recently revealed that she is back on the set for the show's sixth season after welcoming her baby with fiancé Ben Foster. Her comeback proved that Alex will remain alive following the three-day riot at the Litchfield Penitentiary in the last season. However, some of the cast may not make it through the next run.

Viewers saw the fan-favorites hiding in the secluded area of the prison facility; Alex and Piper (Taylor Schilling) were holding hands and bracing themselves, as the SWAT team searched for the remaining prisoners in the area.

On the other hand, the rest of the inmates were loaded into buses heading to unknown destinations. Now, everybody is curious whether some of the main characters will be killed off when the dramedy returns to the small screens. Fortunately, Prepon's Alex remains alive, as the actress recently revealed that she is back in her orange jumpsuit.

The 37-year-old star recently posted a make-up free selfie on her Instagram account to mark the first day of her return on the set of the series. Prepon had just come back to work after welcoming her first child with Foster. The couple has yet to divulge the baby's name, but her update left her fans thrilled, as they will be seeing Alex in the upcoming installment.

Prepon captioned the snap, "Back at work!" The actress's pregnancy news came out in January and was followed by OITNB's renewal in February.

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Adrienne C. Moore, who stars as Cindy, revealed a few details about the next installment and the fate of the inmates.

Moore admitted that they had no idea who will make it through to the next season, not until they received the first script. She explained, "Toward the end of season five, there were some people that were agreeing to stick together, and there were some people that were looking out for themselves." She went on to imply that there were inmates who exploited their newfound authority while others preferred to maintain the peace.

Speaking about messy prison riot, Moore said, "We'll see the repercussions of those decisions in this next season." The situation of the inmates may hint that not every one of them will be back in the series. Fans should then wait for the premiere of "Orange Is the New Black" season 6 in 2018.