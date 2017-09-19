'Orange Is the New Black' season 6 release date, latest news: Taryn Manning reveals 'whole new world of prisoners'

A scene from "Orange Is the New Black." Facebook/OITNB

Taryn Manning recently dropped new details about the highly anticipated "Orange Is the New Black" season 6. The actress also opened up about eventually "bowing out" from the prison-based dramedy.

Manning, who stars as Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett, talked about the future of the series, which is already renewed for two more seasons. She shared that she imagined the show going on for as long as fans continue to support it, but she will not be around for the full ride, adding that the series may include a new prison with new faces all around.

The actress said in an interview with Digital Spy, "It's not the traditional roll out of a TV show — like "Stranger Things" will end on season 4 or 5 — but if people are still watching and they can it going in a different direction, it could go on forever. There could be another jail facility, there could be a whole new world of prisoners."

Manning then admitted that she might not return for another season, saying, "At some point I am going to bow out!" Discussing how she would like Tiffany's farewell to go, she said, "I want her to be crummy again, because she's disappointed in the prisoners."

The star went on to hint that her character might "come out of prison, and do what she enjoys doing but will have more of a moral compass about it." Her vision might not be too far off. The season five finale saw the women of Litchfield prison being split into groups at the end of the riot. It remains unknown what will come next to the inmates when "Orange Is the New Black" season 6 hits the small screens in 2018.

Meanwhile, series creator Jenji Kohan previously divulged that the show will likely end after the currently-planned season 7. When he was asked about a potential eighth installment, she was not too excited about the idea.

Kohan said in an interview with The New York Times, "I haven't made a final decision yet, but I'm leaning toward ending it after seven — although the nature of the show is one that can go on and on because you can bring new people." Her comments did not really confirm the official series finale, but it sounded like it will wrap up after two more seasons.