'Orange Is the New Black' season 6 plot rumors: May bids goodbye to Maritza

Diane Guerrero plays Maritza Ramos in "Orange Is the New Black." Facebook/OITNB

Diane Guerrero, who plays the fan-favorite Maritza Ramos, might bid goodbye to "Orange Is the New Black" season 6 following her new acting gig. The actress was recently cast as a regular on the CBS sitcom "Superior Donuts," now preparing for its second season.

With such busy schedule, Guerrero may not have time for the sixth installment of the prison-based dramedy. Throughout the season, Maritza and Flaca (Jackie Cruz) have been inseparable. They even grew closer in the fifth installment that other inmates started calling them Flaritza.

Combined with her character's uncertain separation from her partner-in-crime Marisol "Flaca" Gonzales during the season 5 finale, fans might not be seeing Maritza for quite a while. Could this be the end of the budding relationship of the two?

This is not the only show Guerrero has starred in. She has a recurring role on "Jane the Virgin," but her screen time there was very select and has not interfered with her duties on "Orange Is the New Black." However, Netflix has been known to work around various odd schedules in the past, so it is possible that the dramedy could do the same.

As for her "Superior Donuts" role, Guerrero will star as Sofia. Executive producer Bob Daily expressed her excitement over the casting, telling Deadline, "We're huge fans of Diane's work on 'Orange Is the New Black.' And we're excited to be introducing her as a young entrepreneur who moves into the neighborhood, driving Arthur (Judd Hirsch) crazy and catching Franco's (Jermaine Fowler) eye."

Meanwhile, it is still vague how Guerrero's casting in the American sitcom as a series regular will affect her role as Maritza in "Orange Is the New Black" season 6. The second installment of "Superior Donuts" premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 9:30 p.m. ETD on CBS while the prison-based series is expected to hit the screens in 2018.