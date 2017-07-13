'Orange is the New Black' season 6 plot news, spoilers: Taystee spares Piscatella, proves she is the 'bigger' person

Whether Taystee (Danielle Brooks) lives or dies in the sixth season of "Orange is the New Black," she will always be considered as the true winner in her fight against Piscatella (Brad William Henke). By sparing the police officer's life, she proved herself to be the bigger person despite her criminal background.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brooks claimed that her character "definitely came out" of season 5 with a win. "I think she learned that she's capable of much more than she ever imagined. She found her voice. She found her salvation in not killing Piscatella," the 27-year-old actress explained.

She highlighted that it served as a lesson for Taystee on the true meaning of justice. Brooks continued that through it, her character learned that there is so much more "than a tooth for a tooth, an eye for an eye."

"It's choosing to sometimes — not all the time — say, 'I am bigger than how you see me. I am not like you. I can rise above the wickedness, the ugliness,'" Brooks told the online entertainment news outlet. "I don't think Poussey would've wanted her to shoot him at the end. I think she would've said, 'He's not worth it. He'll get his.'"

To date, the production and cast of "Orange is the New Black" have been careful not to divulge any spoilers. However, based on the events that happened in season 5, it is apparent that Taystee is going to be severely punished. It is likely that she will be sent to a maximum-security facility along with Daya (Dascha Polanco) who admitted to killing a prison guard. According to a recent report by the Inquisitr, Daya will actually be taking the fall for Kukudio (Emily Althaus).

Red (Kate Mulgrew) may also share the same fate. Even though she also spared Piscatella's life and became a victim of his violent attack, prison authorities are likely to view her as a potential troublemaker.

Netflix has not announced an official release date but predictions suggest that "Orange is the New Black" season 6 will open around June 2018. Such is based on the broadcast schedule of seasons 2 to 5 which were all released in the month of June.