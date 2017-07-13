'Orange is the New Black' season 6 plot news, spoilers: Taystee spares Piscatella, proves she is the 'bigger' person
Whether Taystee (Danielle Brooks) lives or dies in the sixth season of "Orange is the New Black," she will always be considered as the true winner in her fight against Piscatella (Brad William Henke). By sparing the police officer's life, she proved herself to be the bigger person despite her criminal background.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brooks claimed that her character "definitely came out" of season 5 with a win. "I think she learned that she's capable of much more than she ever imagined. She found her voice. She found her salvation in not killing Piscatella," the 27-year-old actress explained.
She highlighted that it served as a lesson for Taystee on the true meaning of justice. Brooks continued that through it, her character learned that there is so much more "than a tooth for a tooth, an eye for an eye."
"It's choosing to sometimes — not all the time — say, 'I am bigger than how you see me. I am not like you. I can rise above the wickedness, the ugliness,'" Brooks told the online entertainment news outlet. "I don't think Poussey would've wanted her to shoot him at the end. I think she would've said, 'He's not worth it. He'll get his.'"
To date, the production and cast of "Orange is the New Black" have been careful not to divulge any spoilers. However, based on the events that happened in season 5, it is apparent that Taystee is going to be severely punished. It is likely that she will be sent to a maximum-security facility along with Daya (Dascha Polanco) who admitted to killing a prison guard. According to a recent report by the Inquisitr, Daya will actually be taking the fall for Kukudio (Emily Althaus).
Red (Kate Mulgrew) may also share the same fate. Even though she also spared Piscatella's life and became a victim of his violent attack, prison authorities are likely to view her as a potential troublemaker.
Netflix has not announced an official release date but predictions suggest that "Orange is the New Black" season 6 will open around June 2018. Such is based on the broadcast schedule of seasons 2 to 5 which were all released in the month of June.
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
- Farewell, Eugene Peterson? Why evangelicals can do better than start a heresy hunt over gay marriage
- Do short sermons fail to do justice to the Bible?
- If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- Dress-down Sundays for clergy: Is it the shape of things to come?
- Previously suicidal UK Muslim in same-sex marriage says 'God's in my heart,' praises 'guardian angel' husband
- Saint Columba's cell discovered by scientists on Scottish island of Iona
- Christian woman raised in Iran is to become a Bishop in the Church of England
- Live Aid: the generation-defining event that helped save a people – but left a tainted legacy
- Charlie Gard parents given new hope as judge hints at possible change of mind
- Controversial French archbishop warns of 'great replacement' by Muslims
- 'Great pain and dismay': Another priest killed in Mexico
- Putin would have preferred Hillary to be President, Trump tells Pat Robertson
- The Church of England is in 'grave spiritual danger', warns Archbishop