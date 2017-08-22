'Orange is the New Black' season 6 plot news, spoilers: Consequences of prison riot

Laverne Cox in the season 5 trailer for "Orange is the New Black." YouTube/Netflix

With the fifth season of "Orange is the New Black" already out on Netflix, the production for the sixth season has already begun. When it comes to what is going to happen to the characters, some damage control from the prison riot is to be expected.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Adrienne C. Moore, who plays Black Cindy on the show, shared her thoughts as well as what she thinks is going to happen to the characters in the upcoming season.

Moore stated that she always looks forward to every season. The actress adds that she is excited about the upcoming season that they have already began filming. Fans know that the plot of the show is always kept under wraps, and even the stars do not know what is going to happen to their characters until they receive the script. Moore revealed that the producers also wanted them to discover what the fates of their characters are as they go, at the same time offering a fresh perspective on something the writers have written.

As everyone can recall, season 5 was all about the deep-seated standoff between the inmates and the guards which was the result of the murder of one inmate, Poussey Washington played by Samira Wiley. The fate of 10 inmates have yet to be determined since the riot, and the finale saw the bunker of the 10 inmates getting blown up, while the rest were sent off to unknown locations.

It is safe to say that the sixth season might see a change of scenery, and some of the show's main characters might be absent. It is a given that some of the core characters may remain at Litchfield, but some may be shipped off to the maximum security prison due to their involvement in the riot as well as a few more murders that have happened.