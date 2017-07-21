'Orange Is the New Black' season 6 news: Did Selenis Leyva just drop a major spoiler?

Selenis Leyva, who plays Gloria Mendoza on "Orange Is the New Black," has shared a substantial amount of new details about the much-awaited sixth season of the Netflix drama.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Leyva said that Litchfield Penitentiary will be pretty much gone.

"There was nothing left concrete after season five," said the 45-year-old Cuban-born American actress. "Nothing will ever, ever be the same. Not Litchfield, not any of these women. If you do make it out alive, it's going to be a whole new world."

This seemingly implies that the lives of Gloria, Nicky "Nicky" Nichols (Natasha Lyonne), Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson (Danielle Brooks), Blanca Flores (Laura Goméz), Alex Vause (Laura Prepon), Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren (Uzo Aduba), Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), Frieda Berlin (Dale Soules), Galina "Red" Reznikov (Kate Mulgrew) and Cindy "Black Cindy" Hayes (Adrienne C. Moore) are hanging in the balance.

Levya went ahead to say that the next season of "Orange Is the New Black" will start to delve into more deeper and darker situations. Even though creator Jenji Kohan always finds humor in things, it is definitely not going to be safe for the women and their new environment, particularly those who survived.

Due to this, Entertainment Weekly speculated that there are only two possible scenarios that may happen in the sixth season. First, all of the primary detainees will end up in the same prison called Litchfield 2.0. The other, which is said to be more possible, is that the inmates will all die and new characters will be introduced in the next installment.

However, neither Levya nor Kohan have commented on the claims, so until they do, this remains nothing more than rumor and speculation.

"Orange Is the New Black" season 6 is set to return to the streaming service in 2018.