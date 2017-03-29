'Orange Is the New Black' season 5 updates: New season to have surprises in characters and story
Surprises are coming for season 5 of "Orange Is the New Black."
In an exclusive interview with The Music two weeks ago, Jessica Pimentel, who plays the role of Maria in the American comedy-drama television series, revealed that the characters and the story will have some surprises along the way in season 5.
She said, "Expect the unexpected. Every character that you know and love will be in a situation that you won't ever believe that they're in. They're gonna be going through some changes that you won't expect, there's gonna be a nice mixing up of characters that have never interacted before. . . ."
Aside from this, the new season is expected to be told in a different manner compared to the first four installments, as season 5 is "highly stylized" and "shot in a completely different way." The new installment is shot over the course of three days, which means that the entire 13 episodes of season 5 will deal with the aftermath of the conclusion of season 4.
The episode premiere is expected to pick up from the cliffhanger left off in the previous season. As fans can recall, Bayley (Alan Aisenberg) accidentally suffocated Poussey (Samira Wiley). This caused unrest among the inmates and the officers, except for Officer Humphrey (Michael Torpey), who was able to get his gun and threaten the inmates. However, he immediately lost control over the situation when the gun was knocked out from his hands. Daya (Dascha Polanco) picked it up and pointed it at his head. At this point, it is still unclear whether Daya will pull the trigger or change her mind.
In the 15-second teaser released by Netflix last month, it does not reveal what Daya did, as the clip ends with Daya pointing the gun at the screen.
"Orange Is the New Black" season 5 will premiere on June 9 on Netflix.
